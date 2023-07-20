‘The Marvels’ supposedly set to ‘rip off’ a classic comic book element of its new heroine

Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels will deliver a trinity of the MCU’s top heroines: Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. There’s a huge gulf in experience and age between them, though each is possessed with incredible cosmic powers and together they’ll make for a formidable superhero team.

Entertainment Tonight recently published a “new look” at the trio, so what better time than to get into the nitty-gritty of their costuming?

Image via Twitter

We can only concur. We also wish Captain Marvel’s costume was a little brighter than this, though we love the way Ms. Marvel’s already great Disney Plus suit has gotten an upgrade to let her hold her own in interstellar combat. But we don’t know whether Monica will get her stylish (and very disco) wings, let alone rip them off. Somehow we doubt it, though we’ve seen stranger things in the MCU when it comes to costuming.

In a fun bit of information, a reply later on explains that in the comics Monica’s suit isn’t some high-tech super-suit made of unstable molecules, but a leftover costume from Mardi Gras. But hey, if it looks the part then go for it.

The trailers look good, Nia DaCosta impressed us with Candyman, and we simply can’t enough of Iman Vellani so we’re feeling optimistic right now. Secret Invasion wraps up next week, so perhaps that show will give us a taste of where we’re going to pick up when The Marvels hits theaters on Nov. 10.