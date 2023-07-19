‘Power Rangers vibe’: Criticism of ‘The Marvels’ costumes reaches new low

It seems like Marvel Studios can't get enough with its 'Power Rangers' references.

Not everyone is happy with the latest promo for The Marvels. The recent teaser for the Marvel Studios blockbuster features the latest superhero outfits of our three leading ladies. However, similar to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, some people have noticed certain resemblances to another popular franchise.

Entertainment Weekly released a short video that featured Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, showcasing not only their powers but also their latest super suits. While these three heroes share a common name, they were still able to stand out as their own.

Power Trio. 💪 From high-flying stunts to finicky feline costars, @brielarson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani tease #TheMarvels, their upcoming sci-fi, MCU epic. https://t.co/xfeTWYNp2h Story by @devancoggan pic.twitter.com/I2psINnYWH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 18, 2023

Unfortunately, some viewers have pointed out that this teaser gives off “Power Ranger vibes” because of “diversity.” One disgruntled fan claimed that Marvel is trying to “include everyone” because “it’s trendy,” resembling something commonly seen in a children’s TV show. Meanwhile, the way the three Marvels appeared in the teaser somewhat resembled the iconic teenagers with attitude, but with an all-female cast.

Power rangers vibe — H. ☥ (@0xBeckford) July 18, 2023

Didn't realize that they're doing an all female Power Rangers movie. Oh wait, it's The Marvels https://t.co/C3fkvcdeu9 — MARVELDCUSA (@MARVEL_DC_USA) July 18, 2023

What in the power rangers is this bollocks? https://t.co/AhaNBINyhZ — Parrrranoid Android (@TheGoalFather10) July 18, 2023

The latest Guardians of the Galaxy is rubbish, just like everything Disney/Marvel has done since Tony Stark died. And this whole "Power Rangers" thing of always trying to include everyone and put a black guy, a chinese, a white guy, etc. or highlight female,… — The Black Tie Report (@BlackTieReport) July 18, 2023

This is not the first time Marvel Studios has been compared to the Hasbro-owned franchise. Fans previously criticized Ironheart’s appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due to the suit. Meanwhile, director Ryan Coogler, was also mocked for using “Power Rangers logic” when it came to the “Wakandan Rule.”

Larson mentioned previously that she and Kevin Feige have discussed bringing Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan together with Captain Marvel because “it made sense.” A teaser trailer was released on April 11, providing a glimpse of the plot for this highly-anticipated blockbuster.

The Marvels is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 10, 2023.