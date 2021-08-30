The Matrix: Resurrection Star Dodges Young Morpheus Rumors

We’ve been hearing rumors about a young Morpheus appearing on our screens since long before a fourth installment in The Matrix trilogy was even confirmed to be in development, with talk circulating years back that Michael B. Jordan was being eyed to headline a standalone prequel.

Lana Wachowski’s upcoming sci-fi blockbuster recently confirmed itself to be subtitled Resurrections, and the footage on display generated a mixture of intrigue and apprehension, based on the amnesia angle that looks to be the catalyst for reintroducing Keanu Reeves’ Thomas Anderson into the mythology.

Laurence Fishburne admitted that he’s not in the movie because nobody invited him, but ever since he was first announced to have boarded the ensemble, people have pegged Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, and the rumors have appeared several times in various different guises.

In a new interview, the Aquaman and The Trial of the Chicago 7 star was asked if he was indeed set to throw on the tiny sunglasses of The Matrix‘s wizened sage, and his answer was non-committal to the point of being comical.

“In The Matrix? Yeah, I think you’re breaking up a little bit. All of a sudden, I can’t hear you so well.”

That’s neither a confirmation or denial, but you’d imagine the entire cast will have their lips tightly sealed until the marketing campaign begins in earnest. After all, secrecy has always been the best policy for The Matrix dating back over 20 years, so it would be very unusual to change things up when the entire project is being kept under lock and key.