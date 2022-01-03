‘The Matrix Resurrections’ passes $100 million at the box office

Naturally, most of the box office chatter has been pointed in the direction of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is fair enough when the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster recently passed $600 million domestic and now ranks as the twelfth highest-grossing movie in history.

However, we should point out that The Matrix Resurrections has just accomplished a significant feat of its own, even if a global haul of $106 million and counting is a mere drop in the ocean compared to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Of course, given that the sci-fi actioner is reported to come bearing a budget of $190 million it’s hardly in line to turn a profit, but it’s performing well by the standards of the pandemic.

Not only is Resurrections just the seventh of Warner Bros’ 2021 titles to pass $100 million worldwide after Godzilla vs. Kong, Dune, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Suicide Squad, Space Jam: A New Legacy and Tom and Jerry, it’s also one of just three R-rated WB titles to accomplish the feat after Michael Chaves’ horror sequel and James Gunn’s comic book blockbuster.

Sure, we’re having to dig a little deeper to find the positives, but The Matrix Resurrections can be deemed a decent-sized hit, if not a particularly lucrative one.