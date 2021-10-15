The Matrix Resurrections Synopsis Teases A More Dangerous Matrix

With The Matrix Resurrections headed for theaters later this year, many have speculated as to just what the plot of the movie is, as the trailers for the film so far have been fairly cryptic in that regard.

In the original Matrix trilogy, we learn at the end of The Matrix Reloaded from Helmut Bakaitis’ The Architect that the digital world they inhabit is in fact its sixth iteration, with Keanu Reeves’ Neo also being the sixth iteration of an anomaly known as the One that crops up after each reboot.

This lore detail notoriously left us with a lot of unanswered questions. For instance, if the sixth iteration of the Matrix is what Neo was dealing with, was the humans’ estimate of the year being around 2199 wildly inaccurate? Do the films in fact take place much further into the future than originally thought? More importantly, does that mean this upcoming film takes place in the seventh iteration of the Matrix, with Keanu Reeves himself playing the seventh iteration of Neo?

First Images From The Matrix: Resurrections Reveal Old And New Faces 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As Collider points out, we’re now getting new insights into this very question thanks to the Awards section of the Warner Bros. official website, which provides very telling clues about the plot of the upcoming movie in its synopsis. It seems to suggest that the Thomas Anderson in the new film is the seventh iteration of the One, since he’s described as facing the opportunity of going down the rabbit hole “once more.”

In addition, it looks to be that the newest version of the artificial world has also evolved into a “stronger, more secure and more dangerous” version.

“In a world of two realities—everyday life and what lies behind it—Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before.”

I guess we’ll all see how it unfolds when The Matrix Resurrections comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd, 2021.