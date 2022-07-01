The MCU faithful ready to throw down in the debate over R-rated content

Kevin Feige was clear when he stated that Deadpool 3 is going to be the exception to the rule when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s staunchly PG-13 approach to content, because even the most successful producer in Hollywood knows that you can’t water down the Merc with a Mouth.

While fans were understandably pleased to discover that Wade Wilson’s edges won’t be sanded down, it’s nonetheless led to much discussion as to how the franchise should approach certain characters. To the surprise of nobody, there were groans across the internet when Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot was revealed to be PG-13, while the age rating has also caused some concern among the diehards for the in-development Daredevil continuation.

Former Punisher Thomas Jane doesn’t think Frank Castle has a future under the Mouse House due to the baked-in violence necessary to do the vigilante justice, but some supporters on Reddit have been wondering why their peers and contemporaries are so desperate for the MCU to cut loose, when it hasn’t need to in the first 14 years of its existence.

Look, Spider-Man doesn’t need to be R-rated, and neither do any of the MCU’s current marquee names. However, the likes of the Punisher, Daredevil, and arguably even Moon Knight and Wolverine would be done better justice if the shackles were taken off. Deadpool 3 is a long way away, though, so it’ll be very interesting to see who (if anyone) follows in his foul-mouthed footsteps to skew towards an older audience.