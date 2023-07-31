The MCU movie with the unfortunate task of picking up where ‘Secret Invasion’ left off may have found a soul brave enough to direct

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been placed into a tricky situation entirely of its own making after the dismal Secret Invasion finale, with Don Cheadle finally set to take center stage and headline his own solo movie when Armor Wars comes to theaters.

Six weeks ago that would have sounded fine, but the franchise’s worst-reviewed TV series yet has managed to blow a substantial hole in canon by intimating that Rhodey has been a Skrull since as far back as Captain America: Civil War, which raises major questions over his contributions to Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Image via Marvel Studios

If we infer that he has been assimilated by the alien race since Civil War, then he’s got no idea his longtime best friend Tony Stark is even dead, which surely requires an entire subplot all to itself. Suffice to say, Armor Wars has a lot of work to do in order to win over the skeptics as the direct continuation of the MCU’s least popular storyline ever, but it may at least have found a director brave enough to take it on.

The Cosmic Circus uncovered an update to the film’s IMDb page, which briefly had Damian Marcano listed as director prior to being removed, along with the addition of Marvel veterans Beau DeMayo, Zak Penn, Brian Tucker, and Malcolm Spellman for “script continuity and consulting” purposes. Yassir Lester remains the credited screenwriter, but it’s an ominous sign that Tucker could be getting carried over given the response to his plotting of Secret Invasion.