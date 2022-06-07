The MCU’s ‘Blade’ will begin filming sooner than you think

Things have been quiet about Marvel Studios’ upcoming Blade reboot, but a new production listing may have revealed when it will start filming — and it’s real soon.

Film and TV production database Production List has been updated, showing that Blade will begin filming in early July. The listing shares the date July 4 as the start date, but it could be anytime around this date. Both Atlanta and New Orleans are listed as shooting locations for the new MCU film.

A brief summary of the project was also shared providing some brief insight into Blade’s origin story, although it’s nothing fans won’t already be familiar with.

“He is known to be a vampire hunter— half-mortal, half-immortal— who tries to rid the world of vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.”

This reboot of Blade will see Mahershala Ali take on the role of the vampire hunter. The star has already appeared in this role briefly during the post-credit scene for Eternals, but he was never shown on screen.

With the MCU expanding through Disney Plus series and new films there has been plenty of speculation about where Blade would show up before the character’s own film arrives, however, as of right now it doesn’t seem that fans will see him again until then.

If this listing holds up, this shouldn’t be too much cause for concern as filming will be kicking off in less than a month.