‘The Menu’ takes a bite out of our nerves in new trailer

With Nope, The Black Phone, and the upcoming Halloween Ends gracing cinemas throughout the year, it’s unlikely that moviegoers will find themselves starved for good horror content any time soon. But 2022 isn’t quite done with the scares yet, and such a not-so-gentle reminder of that has come in the form a brand new trailer for The Menu.

Building upon the original teaser trailer, the film features a young, wealthy couple who find themselves as customers at Hawthorne, a gorgeous restaurant exclusive to a secluded island, and run by a celebrity chef by the name of Slowik. It’s a curious experience at first, with each meal being treated as a piece of art following a thematic narrative, but as time goes on, it becomes apparent that Slowik is hiding some sinister methods behind his masterpieces, and the customers just might get involved with them yet.

The film stars Ralph Fiennes (The King’s Man, No Time To Die) as Slowik, and breakout scream queen Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, Last Night in Soho) as Margot, one half of the young couple. Also among the cast are Nicholas Hoult (Renfield, Dark Phoenix), Hong Chau (The Whale, Watchmen), Janet McTeer (The Woman in Black, Ozark), Judith Light (Tick, Tick… Boom!), and John Leguizamo.

Billed as a black comedy horror film, The Menu will be produced by Searchlight Pictures, responsible for such projects as Not Okay, Nomadland, The French Dispatch, and See How They Run.

The Menu will release to theaters on November 18 later this year.