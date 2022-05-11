Warning: Spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features some of the most horrifying scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a fan has made a recreation of the most brutal death in the film – out of LEGO.

Plastic bricks being used to re-enact a masterfully bloody death of a beloved character probably isn’t what LEGO intended when they first start making construction toys, but Redditor /u/EliteThunder06 has different ideas.

Using the Captain Carter minifigure released in 2021, they have recreated her shocking death at the hands of Scarlet Witch from the Illuminati sequence in Doctor Strange 2.

Captain Carter getting her live-action debut with Hayley Atwell reprising the role was a shock for fans, but made even more so by the gruesome fate she met. Alongside Reed Richards, Black Bolt, Captain Marvel, and Professor X, she can now be found in a less than lively state-of-being after her altercation with Wanda Maximoff.

It harkens back to director Sam Raimi’s time in horror, with the entire sequence reminiscent of the grotesque kills of the Evil Dead trilogy, and the black magic of Drag Me to Hell.

Whether or not this version of Captain Carter is the same as seen in the Disney Plus What If…? series is unknown, but feels unlikely considering how she has been built up for the fore coming second season of the animated show.

Doctor Strange 2 is currently in cinemas, with fans confident it is all building up to an even larger Multiverse bonanza in the form of a Secret Wars adaptation.