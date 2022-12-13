New ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer unleashes more Spider-People than ever before

The Spider-Verse is swinging back into cinemas soon, with Sony unveiling another trailer showcasing the first part of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse two-parter.

Audiences were stunned in 2018 when Sony managed to do what seemed impossible in making a shockingly good animated version of Spider-Man. Bringing Miles Morales to the fore of the screen for the first time, he’s back again as the second chapter gives us some peeks at further Spider-Men to expect.

Showcased is the villain of the piece The Spot, who is set to splash into mainstream understanding of Spider-Man thanks to this debut. The villain has previously been used mostly as a gag villain, but Spider-Verse is looking to follow up on an exceptional version of Kingpin in its first chapter.

Other highlights included Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099, as well as hints to many more variations on the beloved wall-crawler. Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld both return to voice Morales and Gwen Stacy respectively, while Jason Schwartzman voices The Spot. There’s already been a threequel greenlit, as well as a female-centric spin-off film as Sony gets knee-deep in multiverse madness across live action and animation.

Big points of speculation for the Spider-Verse will be the potential inclusions of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, or Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers. Similarly if the film will crossover at all into the Madame Web film with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release in cinemas June 2, 2023 sandwiched between the releases of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels.