Magik And Wolfsbane Headline Latest Pics For The New Mutants

It’s no secret that The New Mutants has spent a long time teetering on the verge of release – too long, perhaps.

In fact, it’s become something of a running gag, to the point where the Powers That Be recently (re)introduced Josh Boone’s X-Men spinoff be declaring “we’re back,” and slapping an August 2020 release date on the hood.

That due date remains in place (for now), meaning Disney has started to dust off The New Mutants‘ hard-wired promotional machine, hoping to reignite interest in the long-gestating X-Men movie for the umpteenth time.

The latest content drop comes to us by way of SFX Magazine (h/t CBM), which includes four images featuring Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams) and Illyana Rasputin/Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), and the fearsome Wolfsbane. Don’t expect high-res photos, though; unless you’re holding a physical copy of SFX in your hand, you’ll have to make do with these scans.

Nevertheless, given how long we’ve waited for The New Mutants, we’ll take any promo we can find. There are also some intriguing details to be found in today’s media dump, including an interaction between Rahne and Danielle Moonstar, the latter of whom appears to have found herself in a sticky situation. Either that, or she’s contemplating suicide, though we should be wary of drawing any conclusions from a few static images.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too much longer before Josh Boone’s star-studded spinoff – a spinoff that originally filmed back in 2017 – sees the warm light of day. As things stand, and assuming the global lockdown isn’t extended into the fall, The New Mutants will finally enjoy its theatrical (and, crucially, not VOD) release on August 28th. Ambitious? Perhaps, but only time will tell.