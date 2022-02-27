‘The Northman’ director’s ‘Nosferatu’ remake could finally shoot this year

This year marks the 100th anniversary of F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu, which is still held up as a classic of both cinema and horror as a whole, but it’s starting to feel as though Robert Eggers’ remake has been in development for just as long.

The filmmaker first signaled his intentions to tackle the project in the aftermath of The Witch back in 2015, with his first feature’s star Anya Taylor-Joy signing on for a major role two years later, but we haven’t heard a great deal of concrete updates since then.

However, on top of teasing in a recent interview that he’s “hoping to be going into production with something next year”, The Prague Reporter uncovered that Nosferatu has been officially registered with the Czech Film Fund. Put those two pieces of information together, and you can draw your own conclusions.

Of course, it isn’t a guarantee that Eggers’ Nosferatu will be in front of cameras by the end of 2022 given the difficulties that come with mounting any production, but if The Northman scores strong reviews from critics and manages to put a dent in the box office when it comes to theaters in April, then pushing his vampiric redux through the pipeline will surely become a whole lot easier.