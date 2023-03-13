Home / movies

The obsession for ‘Star Wars’ to shoehorn in legacy characters throws up another eye-rolling contender

The Disney era of Star Wars has become known for bringing back old characters for another go-around. The most prominent are Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker, Qui-Gon Jinn and, of course, Darth Vader, though the Disney Plus shows are bristling with obscure favorites dredged up from the archives for a moment in the spotlight.

But it seems there are limits to what fans will tolerate. One fan brought up a The Phantom Menace supporting character whose fate remains a mystery, only to get shot down by replies saying they don’t want to see him back ever again:

What are the chances we see Watto again in the Mando verse? I don’t think there is a canon answer as to what happened to him post Ep 3. from StarWars

Watto is hardly the most annoying CGI alien in The Phantom Menace, but it’s safe to say there aren’t legions of fans hungry for more of him. Indeed, Watto has come under some criticism for leaning into antisemitic stereotypes, so we think Disney would be keen to leave him in the past.

Watto was seen in Attack of the Clones not looking so great, so most assume he just quietly died sometime during the original trilogy:

Major burn on Watto as “insignificant”:

But we agree he’s likely dead and buried:

But perhaps he’ll be the source of the elusive droid part Din Djarin is hunting for in The Mandalorian?

Or perhaps he’ll rise to become Mos Espa’s mayor in a future season of The Book of Boba Fett:

But, let’s be honest, nobody would be particularly excited to see Watto make a comeback. Lucas’ penny-pinching, slave-owning quasi-Jewish caricature hasn’t aged very well, so he’s best left as a relic of the prequel trilogy and there’s no reason for him to return for more.

But hey, stranger things have happened in Disney Star Wars