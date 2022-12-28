The one ‘Glass Onion’ character we all forgot was in ‘Stranger Things’

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is chock-full of big-name celebrities who’ve starred in some of our favorite movies and TV shows. Among them, is 25-year-old actress Madelyn Cline, a rising star whose role in the Rian Johnson film has catapulted her to the forefront of the conversation. Cline, as it turns out, is no stranger to starring in mega-hit successes, which also includes one of Netflix’s biggest shows of all time, Stranger Things.

Just 20 years old at the time, Cline played a high school student named Tina in the season two premiere of Stranger Things titled “Chapter One: MADMAX.” Remember Tina? The girl had nothing but praise for Billy Hargrove’s backside as he stepped out of his 1970s Chevrolet Camaro and sauntered through the high school parking lot smoking a cigarette.

MADELYN CLINE WAS IN STRANGER THINGS???!!! pic.twitter.com/X3ukU61nfL — allie 🧸 (@alliedorito) November 24, 2022

Cline also appeared in “Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Freak,” but wasn’t given her own shot and is instead shown in a crowded group of partygoers. In addition to Stranger Things, that same year Cline also appeared in two episodes of The Vampire Diaries spin-off The Originals as Jessica, a resurrected witch who participates in the Harvest ritual.

Currently, Cline plays Sarah Cameron in the Netflix TV series Outer Banks, a show about treasure-hunting teenagers who will stop at nothing to achieve their goals. The show was picked up for a third season and is expected to premiere sometime in the early half of 2023.

In Glass Onion, Cline, who made her Hollywood debut in 2009 as Matilda in the short film Milites Christi, added an extra flare to the cast that truly grounded the film in the realities of the 21st Century. Starring as the character Whiskey, Cline plays the girlfriend of men’s rights activist and Twitch influencer Duke Cody (Dave Bautista). Willing to use her sex appeal to her advantage, Whiskey becomes a double agent, strategically seducing tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) into helping Duke Cody so as to leverage his platform to her advantage.

Photo via Netflix

Although each new installment of Knives Out — yes, there will be a third — includes a new cast, Cline has a busy career ahead of her should she continue to play characters in some of the biggest movies and TV shows.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Stranger Things, and Outer Banks are all currently available to stream on Netflix.