‘Glass Onion’ producer offers a timeline update on ‘Knives Out 3’

We’re just three days away from the highly anticipated wide release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, three days until those of us more cinematically deprived than the rest of the world can let out a sigh of relief over not needing to dodge spoilers any longer, and three days until Netflix likely finds itself with another viewership record on its hands.

Of course, when it comes to Rian Johnson‘s high-flying murder mystery franchise, it seems you can’t have too much of a good thing, and just as quickly as audiences had begun frothing at the mouth in anticipation for Glass Onion, they’ll just as quickly start fixating on the future. A future that happens to include the tentatively titled Knives Out 3.

There are two things we’re guaranteed from the threequel. The first is the return of Daniel Craig‘s cheeky gumshoe Benoit Blanc, and the second is Rian Johnson’s decision to flip the already twice-subverted murder mystery genre on its head for what’s sure to be another Golden Globes regular.

And while that’s about all we know about Knives Out 3 so far, Knives Out franchise producer Ram Bergman has hinted that more news could be closer than we think, as the duo is prepared to go full steam ahead with Knives Out 3. In an interview with Collider, Bergman revealed that the third entry in the murder mystery franchise is “100 percent” the project that they’ll be working on next; as for right now, it’s a matter of letting Johnson’s brain work its magic.

One hundred percent. I mean there’s never 100 percent, but the intention is let Rian go take a break and go do it. We’ve all been energized by how people have responded to this movie, and again, we’re having a blast making them. But yeah, I would suspect, unless something changes, that’s going to be the next thing.

Perhaps by some twisted form of irony, those of us who missed out on Glass Onion‘s theatrical release have actually benefitted from doing so; since we’ll be indulging in our first viewing later this week, we can ride the Glass Onion high a bit longer than those who watched it in November, perhaps long enough to carry us to the next piece of info regarding Knives Out 3.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releases on Netflix on Dec. 23.