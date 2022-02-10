The Oscars reportedly won’t require attendees to be vaccinated

After 2021 seeing a stripped-down, small-scale event, the Oscars look to be back in full swing for 2022, though attendees reportedly will not need to be vaccinated to attend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will not require attendees to provide proof of vaccination to enter the event. There will still be COVID protocols in place, with guests needing to return a negative PCR test or a rapid antigen test on the day they are attending the ceremony.

THR also reports that employees of the Academy who are working the event will need to be vaccinated for the ceremony.

This move by the Academy differs from that of other awards shows going ahead in person that have mandated vaccinations, such as the SAG Awards. For this event, taking place on Feb. 28, attendees will need to be fully vaccinated along with returning a negative PCR test 48 hours before the event, as well as a negative rapid antigen test on the day of.

With their current reported COVID protocol, the Oscars are still adhering to the Los Angeles Department of Health requirements. Taking place on March 27, the Oscars will be going ahead at the Dolby Theatre in LA, a big upscale from last year’s Union Station event.

As of now, The Academy is yet to come out with any official statement regarding their vaccination requirements for the event. It remains to be seen if any changes will be made before the event takes place at the tail end of next month.

Earlier this week, nominations for the 2022 ceremony were announced, with Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leading the pack with 12 nods.