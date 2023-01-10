The parallels between ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘Quantumania’ can only mean one thing for Scott Lang

The second trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has fans drawing parallels between it and the first movie in the Ant-Man franchise, leading them to think that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) might not be in for a happy ending.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release on Feb. 17, 2023, and it is being directed by Peyton Reed, who also helmed the first and second installments. The parallels, in this case, surround Scott and the love he has for his daughter Cassie.

The first Ant-Man movie started with Scott going on a heist for his daughter and Quantumania ends with Scott going on a heist for his daughter.

One fan has pointed out that the Ant-Man franchise began with Scott going on a heist for his daughter, which resulted in him acquiring the Hanky Pym-created suit. The tweet reads “The first Ant-Man movie started with Scott going on a heist for his daughter and Quantumania ends with Scott going on a heist for his daughter. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania.”

The next parallel only could have been taken from the second trailer, as it revealed that Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) has spent some time in jail, just like Scott. The tweet is captioned “LIKE FATHER. LIKE DAUGHTER. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania.” The images used for Scott are taken from Captain America: Civil War, after the fight at the airport when he and the rest of Captain America’s team were taken to the Raft.

he's gonna risk it all for his peanut, isn't he?

Ultimately, fans are very aware that things could go wrong for Scott in this movie, with one Twitter user posting images of Cassie and her old man hugging each other, with the caption, “he’s gonna risk it all for his peanut, isn’t he? #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania.” This could be where it ends for Lang, who after coming back from years spent in the Quantum Tunnel, was a part of the team that saved the MCU in Avengers: Endgame.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will introduce Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who requires something from Scott. By the end of the trailer, things get physical between them, to the point where the parallels aren’t the only things convincing people that Scott might not make it out of the film alive.

In the comic books, Cassie Lang is one of the main team members of the Young Avengers, so she will probably be marked safe at the end of this third film. But, even if Scott doesn’t die in the movie, there is always the chance that he will be stuck in the Quantum Realm yet again. Either way, fans are not anticipating that the father and daughter will be able to spend much more time together.

But we will have to find out more when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.