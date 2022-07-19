The climactic post-credit sequence that adorned the finale of Ms. Marvel was shot not by the crew of the series, but by the director of The Marvels.

After Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan saves the day in the finale, we’re treated to the first official tease of the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel. Despite Khan’s dream being to meet her hero Carol Danvers, in a weird twist of fate we see in the post-credit scene they seemingly swap places in the cosmos.

Brie Larson’s Danvers shows up in Khan’s bedroom, looking puzzled at all the memorabilia of her. It’s now been confirmed that this scene was originally shot for The Marvels, with director Nia DaCosta helming the scene.

Speaking to comicbook.com, Ms. Marvel co-writer Adil El Arbi shed the light on the scene and how it came to be, saying even they weren’t sure if the Academy Award-winning actress would reprise her role as Captain Marvel in the series at any point.

So she didn’t know, also, that this was going to be the post credit scene. That’s yeah, that’s how [Kevin Feige] operates. Everybody’s pretty separate and they don’t know why they do some stuff, but he probably said the same thing to her — ‘Just focus on that.’ And for us, the same. We were, the whole time, asking ‘Are we going to have Brie Larson doing a cameo or something?’ And they would always give an answer, ‘Don’t worry about it. You’ll see.’ And we discovered that while we were calibrating the episode. All of a sudden, after the credits, we saw that and we’re like, ‘Oh, okay! I guess it happens.'”

In the context of The Marvels, El Arbi believes the scene will excite and surprise fans when the film hits theaters in July 2023. Vellani recently spoke of her first time meeting Larson, and the strange scenario it came from. The duo will both reprise their roles in The Marvels, alongside a returning Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.