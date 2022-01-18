‘The Power of the Dog’ breaks major Netflix record with latest award win

Netflix has been taking serious strides when it comes to establishing itself as genuine awards season powerhouse, but the streaming service is still searching for that elusive Academy Award for Best Picture.

Roma, Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Marriage Story, and The Irishman have all been nominated for the most prestigious prize in the industry, but there’s a growing belief that Jane Campion’s acclaimed literary adaptation The Power of the Dog could succeed where the others have failed.

The movie already made Netflix history as the platform’s first release to land a Golden Globe win for Best Picture – Drama, and it’s now surpassed another major milestone after landing its 21st individual Best Picture prize from the North Dakota Film Critics circle.

Roma had set the previous high at 20, and while Alfonso Cuarón’s moving drama didn’t end up finding Oscars glory, The Power of the Dog has been positioned as the favorite among many insiders and analysts.

We’re less than two weeks away from the full shortlist of nominees being revealed, and the period piece is expected to rack up a substantial number of nods, meaning there’s every chance it could turn out to be the project that finally manages to land the big one for Netflix.