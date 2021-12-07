‘The Power of the Dog’ draws in almost as many viewers as ‘Hawkeye’

While it may not have been able to dislodge the monolithic $200 million blockbuster Red Notice from the top of the Netflix most-watched list, The Power of the Dog has been hovering around the upper echelons of the viewership rankings ever since it debuted last Friday.

Of course, it’s hardly a like-for-like comparison to question why an intimate arthouse drama has been unable to topple an action epic starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot from the summit, but third-party aggregator Samba TV has revealed data that indicates Jane Campion’s acclaimed literary adaptation is doing a solid job in convincing subscribers to check it out.

As per Deadline, The Power of the Dog reached 1.2 million households enabled with Samba’s technology in its first three days on the platform, which is higher than HBO Max’s King Richard managed. On top of that, it’s way ahead of Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut Passing, and just 300,000 short of the numbers pulled in by Disney Plus’ Marvel Cinematic Universe series Hawkeye.

A 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and plenty of Academy Award buzz for acting, writing, directing, costuming and production design has seen The Power of the Dog gain a foothold with Netflix customers, proving once again that it isn’t all about broad genre films.