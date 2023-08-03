The quest to find Marvel’s next Avengers leader narrows as Doctor Strange is forced to exit the race

Avengers: Endgame left a giant hole at the center of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that still hasn’t been filled, even this deep into the Multiverse Saga. As of right now, the Avengers are practically disbanded as they have no hero to lead them after the death of Iron Man and Captain America’s retirement. While we wait for the new team leader to be announced, then, fans are constantly debating who should take over. Generally speaking, the top three contenders are Sam Wilson, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Strange.

But maybe now we can scratch off one of those names from the list as it seems the vast majority of MCU followers have no interest in seeing Stephen Strange command the Avengers. One Redditor took to the r/MarvelStudios sub to ask the community: “Do you guys really see Doctor Strange as the next leader of the Avengers?” The answer, it turns out, was no.

The consensus seems to be that Strange would be best suited as a kind of occasional or advisory member of the group rather than a card-carrying Avenger, so he’s definitely not management material.

As for who should take over in his stead, the answer is obvious to many: it’s our new Captain America!

Others still haven’t forgiven Strange for his crimes in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Although Carol Danvers is getting some votes for the top job too.

Maybe we’re looking at this the wrong way around, though. What if the Avengers need Strange more than he needs them?

Honestly, this might be a case of the fans making this more of a mystery than it is, as a recently updated Disney Plus banner suggests Marvel has no compunction about placing Sam Wilson at the head of the pack, meaning we might just get his promotion made official in next July’s Captain America: Brave New World.