Just as with the rest of Hollywood, Marvel Studios’ many movie and TV productions currently in the works have been forced to hit the pause button as the writers’ and actors’ strikes continue, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to talk about regarding the MCU. For starters, a big mystery we’ve always wondered about the next-gen Avengers may have been secretly solved by Disney Plus as Deadpool 3 can’t help but turn heads with surprising developments even when it’s not filming.

Disney Plus may have just revealed the identity of the Avengers’ new numero uno

Image via Marvel Studios

With Tony Stark and Steve Rogers both gone, fans have long wondered who the next team leader of the Avengers would be once Earth’s Mightiest Heroes reassemble. Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, perhaps even Spider-Man have been touted as potential inheritors of the position. But, while we’re still a ways from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, a shiny new Disney Plus banner certainly heavily hints who Marvel sees as a face of the franchise by placing them front and center, with even Carol Danvers banished to the sidelines. Congratulations, Sam Wilson, it looks like you got the promotion!

Kang the Conqueror comes under fresh fire for being an egregious example of the most tedious MCU trend

Photo via Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios, we beg you — stop automatically giving every character in the MCU a nano-tech mask. As a sign of just how heavily reliant on CGI the studio is at this point, hardly any hero still standing uses a good old-fashioned pull-on/pull-off cowl at this point. It’s a problem fans have had for a while now, but Kang the Conqueror — Jonathan Majors’ uber-villain who is practically an albatross around the franchise’s neck at this point — is finding himself as the latest victim of the tirade against the tiresome trend. Would Kang look a lot cooler if his blue-tinted helmet was practical? Quantumania quarrelers certainly think so.

Deadpool 3 theorists start their engines over rumor a familiar Earth-616 villain is set to return

Photo via Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter

Deadpool 3 isn’t even shooting right now but it’s still managing to drum up conversation. The latest rumor springing from the Ryan Reynolds threequel — which shut down shooting last week — suggests the movie’s main villain will be a character we’ve already got to know on Earth-616. So not a Fox X-Men villain or an original foe, as we might’ve expected, but a pre-existing antagonist in the MCU. Well, we’ve got until May 2024 to figure this one out, so cast your bets now. Could it be Ultron? Scarlet Witch? Kang himself? What if it’s Thanos aka Reynolds’ former Cable co-star Josh Brolin? Now that would be wild.

Wanda Maximoff may still yet return to the MCU, if rumors that’ll please comics readers are correct, so don’t dream-walk into another dimension just yet as more Marvel news is right around the corner.