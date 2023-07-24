Right now, the future of The Avengers as a brand and fictional team is up in the air. We don’t know if superhero fatigue is real yet, who will make it into the next generation, or if Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars can measure up to what’s come before. So at least fans think they have found a clue suggesting just who will be in the new crew, and it is all thanks to a menu on Disney Plus.

As of this story’s filing, the above post on Reddit is burning up with discourse about whether this image is documenting just what people should expect from the future. Some believe it to be so while others point out this is a lot of characters who have recently had prominent projects come out, but the absence of one is curious.

Of course, this could be designed to touch on the character’s latest movie while also reminding folks of WandaVision. Another adds this could be Disney just being the broad corporate brand and covering their demographic bases with someone to appeal to just about every group in the United States today and, if this is truly new, a different fan says Jonathan Majors’ Kang or a possible recast will dispatch them easily.

What will ultimately happen remains to be seen. If the writing and acting strikes do not resolve themselves soon, people pondering the potential rosters should not expect to see them in 2026 and ’27, and ultimately other hopes are the visuals could aim just a little bit higher than this, too.

While we wait official news on the future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the first four Avengers movies are on Disney Plus, if you want to catch up on them.