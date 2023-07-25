‘Deadpool 3’ maybe bringing back a familiar foe opens the doors to MCU canon chaos

Deadpool 3 was just heating up there, with a steady stream of set photos revealing Ryan Reynolds’ return as Wade Wilson and the sight we were waiting 23 years for, Hugh Jackman in the yellow Wolverine suit. Sadly, the threequel has had to shut up shop for the time being amid the actors’ strike, but the good news is a new rumor is giving fans a lot to think about as we await the ‘Pool’s grand MCU debut restarting production.

According to scooper MyTimeToShineHello, the main villain of Deadpool 3 could be a “familiar face” who’s already been established to exist on Earth-616. Emma Corrin was previously rumored to be serving as the film’s main villain, but an addendum to this intel is that they are actually a secondary antagonist. As for which familiar foe from the MCU’s past could be coming back in Deadpool 3, the options are endless.

Image via Twitter

An examination of this thread over on Twitter (or *sigh* X) reveals basically every Marvel villain under the sun being touted for a DP3 return. One option floated is the Scarlet Witch herself, although don’t forget she’s supposed to be getting her own Disney Plus special instead. Others are hoping for Ultron to get his due after not being seen (in live-action, anyway) since 2015. Honestly, though, the most mind-blowing option would be bringing back Quicksilver as a bad guy.

Image via Twitter

Given that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is now Sony’s own Kraven the Hunter, Deadpool would no doubt have a lot of fun with the Age of Ultron star’s impact on the Marvel multiverse. And it would certainly be one heck of a twist. Like the man himself says, we wouldn’t see that coming.

But, of course, let’s not get too carried away with ourselves as this is very much just unconfirmed scuttlebutt at this point. Nevertheless, with Deadpool 3 currently halted, any more distractions like this one are welcome. Otherwise we’ll just channel Sad Wolverine and sit on our beds while stroking a framed photo of that Jackman set pic.