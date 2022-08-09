The reaction to a live-action ‘Pac-Man’ movie is about what you’d expect
With the news of a live-action Pac-Man movie entering development, social media has seen a slew of obviously hilarious reactions that range from absolute confusion and unbelief, to cheerful merriment.
It’s uncertain what the plot of the film will be, but the original arcade game follows the bright yellow character’s attempt to navigate a maze, avoiding ghosts and snacking on pellets on the way.
Naturally, Twitter users have swarmed in with a ton of comments to what many have deemed a very unusual adaptation from Wayfarer Studios and the popular company Bandai Namco Entertainment. There have been many ideas thrown around as to what on earth Pac-Man could actually be about, ranging from horror stories, to a pure slapstick comedy flick.
One user believes “pac-man is going to team up with a dude who’s inherited a haunted farm, or some shit, and there’s gonna be a scene where him and the farmer are being chased through a corn maze by some ghosts.” Pretty wild, but that would make for an interesting story.
Here are some of the other funny tweets in response to the news.
Many also seem to wonder why the film is being adapted into a live-action format and not an animated feature, maintaining that an animated film will feel more natural.
According to the initial report, the film “will be based on an original idea from Chuck Williams.” With very little information about the Pac-Man adaptation out at the moment, fans can only hope for the best.