The reaction to a live-action ‘Pac-Man’ movie is about what you’d expect

With the news of a live-action Pac-Man movie entering development, social media has seen a slew of obviously hilarious reactions that range from absolute confusion and unbelief, to cheerful merriment.

It’s uncertain what the plot of the film will be, but the original arcade game follows the bright yellow character’s attempt to navigate a maze, avoiding ghosts and snacking on pellets on the way.

Naturally, Twitter users have swarmed in with a ton of comments to what many have deemed a very unusual adaptation from Wayfarer Studios and the popular company Bandai Namco Entertainment. There have been many ideas thrown around as to what on earth Pac-Man could actually be about, ranging from horror stories, to a pure slapstick comedy flick.

One user believes “pac-man is going to team up with a dude who’s inherited a haunted farm, or some shit, and there’s gonna be a scene where him and the farmer are being chased through a corn maze by some ghosts.” Pretty wild, but that would make for an interesting story.

let me guess: pac-man is going to team up with a dude who’s inherited a haunted farm, or some shit, and there’s gonna be a scene where him and the farmer are being chased through a corn maze by some ghosts https://t.co/K3sfTlUsM3 — daniel barnes 🔜 ECCC MM-16 (@Danny8bit) August 8, 2022

Here are some of the other funny tweets in response to the news.

How is Pac-Man in live action possible? He's a yellow orb man. Is his skin flesh? Is he gonna be pixellated like in Pixels? Is he gonna be animated in a contrasting art style a la Roger Rabbit? If this is a live-action movie does that mean Pac-Man will be around humans? — Watercolor Kirby 💛🤍💜🖤 (comms open) (@BubbleKirby77) August 9, 2022

I can see Pac-Man working like the Rocky and Bullwinkle movie with a "huh???? We are out of the videogame???" Vibe but idk, probably won't be as cute https://t.co/gCJ0dLQDPZ — Lenox – (Comms Full) (@Lenoxmst) August 9, 2022

Live Action Pac-Man movie sneak peak 😱 pic.twitter.com/5JhuR3HbXQ — Koopas Kool Kartoonz (@AKoolKoopa) August 8, 2022

I just had a horrifying revelation what if this Pac-Man movie goes the route of Chip n Dale Rescue Rangers where it’s a Who Framed Roger Rabbit cgi live action hybrid. Where Pac-man is like this old washed up celebrity and is surrounded by other video game brands. I hate it. — Crafty (@CraftyAD360) August 8, 2022

Many also seem to wonder why the film is being adapted into a live-action format and not an animated feature, maintaining that an animated film will feel more natural.

why is mario the only video game getting fully animated movies while everyone else is trying to pull live action and/or live action hybrid



I mean the Sonic movies were executed well. I don't see the PAC-MAN movie having a similar fate — Pokerninja2 | Sparks of Hope brainrot (@PhDedede) August 9, 2022

My hope is that the Pac-Man movie is not live action in the sense that it’s “Pac-Man comes to OUR world” but rather the locations and sets are live action but all the characters are animated. Like it’s adapting Pac-Man World in the vein of Detective Pikachu or mostly Sonic 2. — Weird-O (@Wierd_o78033920) August 8, 2022

Pac-Man real life action movie poster teaser pic.twitter.com/Ou6Kj5XuBb — MOBOOly/Ryu ⬇️↘️➡️➕🥊 (@MOHAMMEDFI10) August 9, 2022

According to the initial report, the film “will be based on an original idea from Chuck Williams.” With very little information about the Pac-Man adaptation out at the moment, fans can only hope for the best.