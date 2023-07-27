The red-headed stepchild of a resurgent $900 million horror franchise is vanishing from Netflix next month

After a decade in the wilderness following a fourth installment that could generously be described as lackluster, Scream has exploded in renewed popularity to re-cement itself as one of the most bankable horror franchises in all of Hollywood.

The 2022 hybrid of sequel and reboot and this year’s follow-up boast identical Rotten Tomatoes score of 76 percent and combined to bring in over $300 million at the box office on total production costs of only $59 million, with a seventh installment inevitably announced shortly after.

One of the drawbacks of Ghostface being placed back under the spotlight is that the three-season TV series is being edged further and further out of relevancy, despite the fact it boasts plenty of its own vociferous backers. In bad news for them, it’s been revealed that the entirety of Scream‘s small screen adventures will be disappearing from Netflix on August 31, and as of yet there hasn’t been a new on-demand home announced or even hinted at, which could potentially be bad news given that only the first run of episodes is available for purchase on physical media.

The first and third seasons of Scream on TV weren’t entirely well-received by critics, but a curious footnote is that the middle chapter’s 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes makes it the single best-reviewed piece of content in the long-running saga’s entire history, even if relatively low ratings ensured that not too many people were actually aware of that fact.

With Scream back in a big way, though, there’s surely going to be a platform out there willing to step in and claim the distribution rights when it leaves Netflix at the end of next month.