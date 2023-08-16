The rights to a hugely profitable comic book property rumored to be in line for a reboot revert back to a company owned by Netflix

Could the streaming service be the one to take the plunge?

The wheels may have fallen off fairly spectacularly when the sequel was panned by critics, under-performed at the box office, and was actively disowned by star Jim Carrey, but Kick-Ass remains a viable property in the right hands.

Those hands aren’t Matthew Vaughn’s anymore it would seem, with the filmmaker’s plans to mount a reboot of the franchise falling by the wayside. Under his watch, the first Kick-Ass became an instant cult classic that recouped its budget almost five times over at the global box office, won rave reviews, and delivered a bone-crunching burst of R-rated escapism to the comic book genre.

In a curious development, though, it’s been confirmed by the company’s official Twitter account that the rights to Kick-Ass and all of its various bells and whistles have now reverted back to Mark Millar’s Millarworld, which just so happens to be a subsidiary of Netflix after the streaming service purchased the publisher for a hefty sum a few years back.

Interestingly, Matthew Vaughn was on the phone this morning and mentioned that the Kick-Ass film rights have just come back to us. We're both busy elsewhere at the moment, but we'll see down the line… https://t.co/DLJgHRmM8V — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) August 16, 2023

Of course, following on from mega budget flop Jupiter’s Legacy and The Chosen One – which released today despite the platform not really bothering to let anybody know – it’s entirely speculative to even think that Netflix would be considering mounting a Kick-Ass reboot simply because it can.

Then again, having delivered a flop and then sent another out into the wilderness with barely any promotion, perhaps a do-over of an IP that people know and love is the right way to ensure the entire Millarworld experiment doesn’t end up being known only for its repeated failures.