Ryan Reynolds is certainly a Hollywood favorite. His honest, humorous, and down-to-Earth persona has captivated millions and built him an audience of adoring fans. Not only is he entertaining on-screen, playing starring roles in great movies such as Deadpool, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Pokémon Detective Pikachu, but he’s also great off-screen, sharing great, hilarious content across social media.

So, it doesn’t come as any surprise that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is also one of those fans. Having shared the screen with Reynolds in soon-to-be released Red Notice, it’s clear that The Rock has taken a liking to his co-star. According to insider source Daniel Richtman, The Rock is a huge fan of Reynolds, and he wasn’t afraid to share his thoughts that Reynolds is the best actor he’s worked with. That’s an enormous claim from a man who’s been in over 40 movies in just over two decades, according to The Rock’s IMDB page.

It’s clear that the pair obviously enjoyed their time on set with each other, which is some refreshing news considering the recent discussion around Vin Diesel and The Rock’s disputes previously, with The Rock telling Vin Diesel he needs acting lessons. Besides all that, I’m sure we’re all curious to see how this working relationships translates on-screen and whether we’ll be in for a treat with the $200m-budget Red Notice movie.

Red Notice is set to be released sometime in 2021. We will keep readers updated when we learn more.