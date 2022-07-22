The Rock celebrates 24-hour countdown until ‘Black Adam’ appears at SDCC

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is celebrating less than 24-hours until he will don the stage at San Diego Comic-Con to promote the forthcoming release of the DC film that he stars in and is producing, Black Adam.

“I’ve cleared my schedule. And #BlackAdam has cleared his. @Comic_Con Hall H,” the pro-wrestler-turned-movie-star wrote in a Twitter post.

Johnson’s Twitter post was a retweet of a post by entertainment journalist Erik Davis, who wrote:

“We’re just about 24 hours away from @TheRock taking the Hall H stage in front of thousands at #SDCC to talk #BlackAdam. I would clear your sched for this one…”

In less than 24 hours, @TheRock will be at Hall H at #SDCC to promote #BlackAdam. pic.twitter.com/KHMFAxdiIa — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) July 22, 2022

Fans were evidently quite hyped at the prospect of more details coming forward for the much-anticipated Black Adam, a project that Johnson has been attached to in one capacity or another since the mid-2000s.

One Twitter user summed up their excitement with a GIF of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers doing a jig.

Another fan touted SDCC as a “Huge weekend for #BlackAdam fans and fans of @TheRock.”

“Black Adam is in theaters soon and it’s going to be mayhem!!” the Twitter user added.

Huge weekend for #BlackAdam fans and fans of @TheRock. The Comic Con booth looks fantastic and I cannot wait to get my hands on the new @ZOAenergy cans! Black Adam is in theaters soon and it’s going to be mayhem!! The man in black is finally here!! — Kenny C. (@KennyC378) July 22, 2022

Another fan shared a recently released new image of Johnson as the titular antihero to encapsulate their excitement.

Johnson has been in talks to portray Black Adam since all the way back in 2007, during what can be considered the early phase of his acting career. All these years later, it’s finally coming to fruition following years of passionate lobbying from Johnson himself. If director Jaume Collet-Serra’s recent admission that Johnson won’t just be “playing himself” is any indication, eschewing with the usual catch-phrase spewing and arrogant action movie persona of past efforts, Black Adam might just be the culmination of Johnson’s crowd-pleasing career.

Black Adam thunderbolts into theaters October 21, 2022.