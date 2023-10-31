The 10 scariest movies and TV shows on Prime Video

Prime Video has been around for quite some time, and as such, it’s become a favorite streaming option for many. Thankfully, horror lovers aren’t left out of all the fun, as the streamer has some deliciously spooky content.

With modern day classics like Midsommar, and acclaimed TV shows like Lovecraft Country, a Prime Video account would be a worthwhile offer for most horror fans. The streamer has enough for a Halloween binge session, and for thrilling movie nights outside of the holiday season. So if chilling tales are more your speed, get frightened with some of these scary movies available to watch.

10. The Witching Season

The Witching Season is a web anthology series, with each episode serving as a standalone tale of terror. Each story features various sub-genres of horror and supernatural occurrences that are similar to horror shows of the past. The series perfectly captures the essence of Halloween, delivering spooky and atmospheric tales that are best for a chilling night of horror entertainment.

9. Candyman

Candyman follows Anthony McCoy, an artist who becomes obsessed with the urban legend of “the Candyman” after discovering the chilling history of his neighborhood. While following the dark folklore, he opens the door to supernatural horrors. He inadvertently begins to lose a hold of his, as he starts to feed his curiosity and obsession, which ultimately lead him to destruction.

8. Penny Dreadful

Set in Victorian London, Penny Dreadful weaves together classic horror literature characters, such as Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and Dracula into a compelling narrative. It follows Ethan Chandler, an American gunman and roadshow artist who is hired to help rescue the daughter of Malcolm Murray from a strange creature. Receiving help from a young doctor named Victor Frankenstein, the characters must confront supernatural threats and personal demons.

7. Lovecraft Country

Based on the novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country is set in the 1950s and follows the story of Atticus Freeman, a young African American man who embarks on a road trip in search of his missing father, Montrose. Accompanied by his uncle George and childhood friend Letitia, they come to encounter the challenges of the Jim Crow era and a series of supernatural horror. Each episode brings a new terrifying and otherworldly experience, as the trio confronts malevolent entities and ancient secrets.

6. Train to Busan

This South Korean horror film unfolds as a mysterious zombie outbreak engulfs South Korea. The story takes place on a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan, and takes a terrifying turn when an infected woman boards the train. As the infection spreads rapidly among the passengers, the diverse group of passengers must band together and navigate the confined space of the train and the relentless horde of fast and ferocious zombies to survive.

5. A Quiet Place

Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by terrifying creatures that hunt by sound, this heart-pounding suspense film centers around the Abbot family, who must live their lives in almost complete silence to avoid attracting the attention of these deadly creatures. A Quiet Place follows the family’s struggle for survival and their efforts to protect their children from the relentless and noise-sensitive monsters.

4. The Wailing

The Wailing is a South Korean horror film set in a small village plagued by mysterious and gruesome deaths. A bumbling police officer investigates the strange occurrences and becomes entangled in a web of supernatural terror. As the village descends into chaos and paranoia, the line between natural and supernatural blurs, and the police officer must confront the presence that threatens to consume the entire community.

3. Midsommar

Midsommar follows a group of friends who travel to a remote Swedish village to attend a rare midsummer festival. What initially seems like a cultural experience takes a dark and unsettling turn as the visitors become ensnared in the village’s traditions and rituals. As the group witnesses increasingly bizarre and macabre events, they begin to question the true nature of the community and the horrors that lie beneath its serene facade.

2. Carnival of Souls

This 1962 cult classic follows Mary Henry, the sole survivor of a car accident. After the accident, she relocates to a new town and becomes inexplicably drawn to an abandoned eerie amusement park. Mary begins to experience strange and unsettling things as she struggles to settle into her new life.

1. It Follows

It Follows is a unique horror that will leave even the bravest aficionados a little spooked. The chilling tale revolves around a supernatural entity that relentlessly pursues its victims. The film follows Jay, a young woman who after a seemingly innocent sexual encounter becomes the target of this entity. She learns that the entity that can take on the appearance of anyone is drawn to her and will stop at nothing to claim her life.