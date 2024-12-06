Forgot password
Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked
Photo via Universal Pictures
Category:
Movies
News

‘The second best film I’ve experienced’: Viewer freaks out over ‘perfect’ 2024 release, and it’s not ‘Wicked’

Wait, what?!
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Dec 6, 2024 01:10 pm

Many would say Wicked is the movie of the year. It has beautiful music, a nostalgic vibe — thanks to the fact the Broadway musical was released in 2003 — and it tells a culturally relevant and important story. There’s even a viral trend based on the film. But moviegoers are loving another equally magical movie, and it’s basically the opposite of the tale about Glinda and Elphaba.

X user @CinemaTweets1 posted about their thoughts after seeing Robert Eggers’s new horror film Nosferatu and wrote, “This is the second best film I’ve experienced so far in 2024 behind Dune: Part 2.” They described it as “visually storytelling at its finest.”

The fan praised writer/director Eggers’ “camera work,” “use of color,” and “tremendous use of sound.” They also loved watching William Dafoe and Lily-Rose Depp as Prof. Albin Eberhart Von Franz and Ellen Hutter, explaining, “This film is the perfect example of why I love Cinema.”

A remake of the movie of the same name from 1922, Nosferatu follows Ellen, who is terrorized by a vampire named Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård). As Eggers described it to Entertainment Weekly, “Some people have said it’s a love story, but I think it’s darker and more twisted than that.” That’s intriguing and makes total sense considering the three previous movies he wrote and directed are gloomy, to say the least: The Witch, The Northman, and The Lighthouse.

The filmmaker told Deadline that he has been a huge fan since he watched the original movie at nine years old. And it was a twist of fate that he even found the movie in the first place. As Deadline explained, the estate of Bram Stoker sued the producers of the 1922 Nosferatu because they thought it copied Dracula. Although they wanted every copy gone, Eggers discovered a bootleg. Then, in a frustratingly common story that many creators have experienced before, he thought it might not come to fruition. Thankfully, Focus Features agreed, and now movie fans are about to be treated to an incredible story.

Other X users praised other aspects of the film, including Skarsgård’s acting. Several more people are calling it one of the “best movies of 2024.” It looks like watching it at your local theater is a better idea than waiting to see it at home!

Sorry, Wicked, you’re still one of the most awe-inspiring and popular movies of 2024. Wicked‘s Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 gross was $5 million, and the movie has made an incredible amount of money since its release, to say the least. Time will tell if Nosferatu will also be a box-office favorite, but cinephiles can rest assured that it sounds like a brilliant movie that restores everyone’s faith that good movies are still being produced and released. Everyone needs that, right? The early positive reviews are even more exciting considering the fact that Nosferatu is a remake. This is solid proof that an artistic and inspiring remake can actually be made. And, with so much buzz before the movie’s official release day, it would be pretty shocking if the movie didn’t do well.

If you want to check out Nosferatu (and it seems like a crime not to), it’ll be released in theaters on Dec. 25, 2024. Now that’s a fantastic and creepy Christmas present and a great excuse to get out of the house if your family is driving you wild.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Author
Image of Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.