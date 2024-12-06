‘The second best film I’ve experienced’: Viewer freaks out over ‘perfect’ 2024 release, and it’s not ‘Wicked’

Many would say Wicked is the movie of the year. It has beautiful music, a nostalgic vibe — thanks to the fact the Broadway musical was released in 2003 — and it tells a culturally relevant and important story. There’s even a viral trend based on the film. But moviegoers are loving another equally magical movie, and it’s basically the opposite of the tale about Glinda and Elphaba.

X user @CinemaTweets1 posted about their thoughts after seeing Robert Eggers’s new horror film Nosferatu and wrote, “This is the second best film I’ve experienced so far in 2024 behind Dune: Part 2.” They described it as “visually storytelling at its finest.”

I just stepped out of my screening of #Nosferatu (🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟) and only two words come to mind: holy shit. Like, holy shit. My immediate reaction upon seeing the latest film from Robert Eggers is that this is the second best film I’ve experienced so far in 2024 behind Dune: Part… pic.twitter.com/4KiUgLMfqZ — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) December 6, 2024

The fan praised writer/director Eggers’ “camera work,” “use of color,” and “tremendous use of sound.” They also loved watching William Dafoe and Lily-Rose Depp as Prof. Albin Eberhart Von Franz and Ellen Hutter, explaining, “This film is the perfect example of why I love Cinema.”

A remake of the movie of the same name from 1922, Nosferatu follows Ellen, who is terrorized by a vampire named Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård). As Eggers described it to Entertainment Weekly, “Some people have said it’s a love story, but I think it’s darker and more twisted than that.” That’s intriguing and makes total sense considering the three previous movies he wrote and directed are gloomy, to say the least: The Witch, The Northman, and The Lighthouse.

The filmmaker told Deadline that he has been a huge fan since he watched the original movie at nine years old. And it was a twist of fate that he even found the movie in the first place. As Deadline explained, the estate of Bram Stoker sued the producers of the 1922 Nosferatu because they thought it copied Dracula. Although they wanted every copy gone, Eggers discovered a bootleg. Then, in a frustratingly common story that many creators have experienced before, he thought it might not come to fruition. Thankfully, Focus Features agreed, and now movie fans are about to be treated to an incredible story.

Other X users praised other aspects of the film, including Skarsgård’s acting. Several more people are calling it one of the “best movies of 2024.” It looks like watching it at your local theater is a better idea than waiting to see it at home!

Bill Skarsgård is truly one of our best character actors. His Count Orlock is terrifying & manages to linger even when he’s not on screen. He truly loses himself in the role to the point of being unrecognizable. Skarsgård should be a major Supporting Actor contender. #Nosferatu pic.twitter.com/38ETqEUhIw — adam 🫧🧹 (@apat10) December 2, 2024

After my 3rd viewing (and 1st theatrically), Eggers’ #Nosferatu is solidified as one of the best films of 2024! Having already raved about Lily/Bill, I want to shout out the fantastic work of Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Ineson & Emma Corrin. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/8oGdjHKPio — Tony Mosello (@MoselloATC) December 6, 2024

Trust me when I say these things:

1. You’ll wanna see #Nosferatu in a theater – not streaming.

2. You’ll wanna see it on the biggest screen available.

3. Don’t dare go alone, because you’ll wanna chat with folks about it after.

4. This specialty movie poster is a beaut! pic.twitter.com/AWC36rRUMN — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 24, 2024

Sorry, Wicked, you’re still one of the most awe-inspiring and popular movies of 2024. Wicked‘s Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 gross was $5 million, and the movie has made an incredible amount of money since its release, to say the least. Time will tell if Nosferatu will also be a box-office favorite, but cinephiles can rest assured that it sounds like a brilliant movie that restores everyone’s faith that good movies are still being produced and released. Everyone needs that, right? The early positive reviews are even more exciting considering the fact that Nosferatu is a remake. This is solid proof that an artistic and inspiring remake can actually be made. And, with so much buzz before the movie’s official release day, it would be pretty shocking if the movie didn’t do well.

If you want to check out Nosferatu (and it seems like a crime not to), it’ll be released in theaters on Dec. 25, 2024. Now that’s a fantastic and creepy Christmas present and a great excuse to get out of the house if your family is driving you wild.

