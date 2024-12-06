‘SHE SAID THE THING!!!’: Ariana Grande prophesied ‘Wicked’s viral ‘holding space’ trend years ago in new footage, so now we know who to blame

We’ve been holding space for “Defying Gravity” lyrics for way longer than anyone realized — it’s all thanks to Wicked star Ariana Grande, who prophesized this cultural moment while filming Part 1.

Recommended Videos

An “Ozdust Ballroom” featurette delving into Wicked‘s pivotal second act dance scene revealed the truth. At the 1:36 timestamp, Grande explained that filming the scene with co-star Cynthia Erivo was a magical moment. “Everyone in the room felt it with her,” she said. “Everyone was just kind of holding space for Elphaba.” The Glinda actor added it was so emotionally charged that “you could hear a pin drop.”

That’s exactly how we’re feeling, too. We’re experiencing an earth-shattering realization: the “holding space” meme was started by journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist when she informed the stars fans had been “taking the lyrics” and “really holding space with that,” but Grande unleashed the vague sentiment into the world long before that wonderful interview.

People who are terminally online noticed it, of course, with comments reading, “OH MY GOD SHE SAID IT. SHE SAID THE THING!!!” and “If only Ariana had known back then just how much this phrase would become synonymous with Wicked.”

Maybe we should hold space

Gilchrist told Variety her comment was inspired by Tony Morrison, a senior executive at the queer organization GLAAD. “He posted the lyrics of “Defying Gravity” before I did my interview,” she explained. “‘Holding space’ is being physically, emotionally, and mentally present with someone or something.” Gilchrist concluded, “There’s a lot of resonance there right now for anyone who is marginalized. For me, holding space is listening to those lyrics anew and finding solace or inspiration.”

What the ballroom scene meant

Grande might be onto something, though. The ballroom scene, in some ways, is the best moment to hold space for Elphaba. When Glinda empathizes with the green witch and expresses it by mirroring Elphaba’s strange dance moves, the classmates are fully seeing each other for the first time. They’re present with their real selves, beyond Glinda’s popular mean girl persona and Elphaba’s defense mechanisms.

The scene, played out in near-silence, has a suspended-time quality. The film slows to a halt to let it breathe, and for many, it was a special moment during the Wicked theatrical experience. It’s not the freeing, confident belter that is “Defying Gravity,” but it does communicate the story’s core themes in a startlingly intriguing way.

Erivo also felt it in the moment, saying, “It wasn’t enough to just have a piece of choreography, it needed to show the pain that she was enduring but also the surrender to being okay with being alone.” Director John M. Chu added, “The dialogue that she’s having is ‘there’s a change in me.'”

“We can look at what she’s saying, but we can’t understand until Glinda comes in and validates her. And now we can all say ‘Oh, okay. I get it. It’s a moment of connecting.'” Speaking about Erivo and Grande’s performances, he said, “Their instincts are incredible. They’re so deep in those characters that it really was the easiest part of this piece.”

Chu also revealed that the single “on cue” tear that dropped from Elphaba’s eye, which Glina wiped away, was something that happened during rehearsals. Erivo worried that it was a one-time thing she wouldn’t be able to replicate during filming, but their chemistry in the moment made it possible.

Perhaps one of the things that has propelled Wicked to new success is this weird blend of endearing, authentic, vulnerability and some of the strangest, most memeable press moments in recent Hollywood history. From the finger-holding to the iconic whisper poster, we can laugh at and with Wicked. Our ironic detachment fell away in the face of true sentimental power!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy