Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth both have the same ‘Wicked’ fan theory about Glinda, so that’s it, it’s canon now

Every big production comes with many fan theories, and Wicked is no exception. Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth heard one popular fan theory about Glinda and both agree, so as far as we’re concerned it’s now canon forever.

Ariana Grande is the latest actress to portray Glinda in the adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical Wicked. The singer and actress stars opposite Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, and they were truly magical as the reviews praise both their performances and the overall production.

Before her, many actresses took the role but it all started with Kristin Chenoweth. The Tony Award winner played Glinda the Good Witch in the original Broadway show, alongside Frozen‘s Idina Menzel as Elphaba, and she had the same impression as Grande when she played the famous character.

Ariana Grande and Kristen Chenoweth agree on Glinda’s sexuality

Glinda and Elphaba are the main focus in Wicked. Although their relationship is platonic as the Broadway show and the upcoming film portray their relationship as a friendship, many fans ship them romantically, calling them “Gelphie.” This isn’t too far off, as in the Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the two have a lot of romantic tension and even kissed.

In a new interview with Gay Times, Ariana Grande opened up about her character’s sexuality and teased that she believes “Glinda might be in the closet.”

“Oz is just a celebration of uniqueness and everyone is so beautiful in Oz,” Grande highlighted, noting that a Pride parade would look like the “One Short Day” scene. “Every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade, right? Even the chickens… those chickens are gay.”

Grande also pointed out Peter Dinklage’s character, Dr. Dillamond, Shiz University’s goat history professor is a “gay icon.” She notes, “I mean, Dr. Dillamond in that Bode cardigan… Let’s talk about it,” she said. “Let’s just talk for a minute about him and his custom tea device as well. With his tea and his cardigan, I’m just throwing it out there!”

The conversation also moved on to the fans who see Glinda and Elphaba as a romantic couple. Grande replied, “I bet,” while Erivo expanded her answer: “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have. I think they do have a real relationship, it is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it because what they build with each other is an unbreakable bond and love.”

Grande added that they also share “trust and truth,” and that they create “such a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be. So, you know, whether it’s romantic or platonic — Glinda might be a little in the closet — but if there were a time, you never know. Give it a little more time.” She concluded, “it is just a true love and I think that transcends sexuality.”

As E! News shared Grande’s quote about Glinda being in the closet on Instagram, Chenoweth fully supported the actress on social media. She wrote in the comments: “I thought so too way back when….” So, there you have it: the two Glinda actresses do support the popular fan theory and believe it too, so I guess it’s official.

