‘Such a full circle moment’: Ariana Grande gets to hold iconic original ‘Wizard of Oz’ prop and now everyone is holding space

Ariana Grande‘s career was already perfect even before joining Wicked. She won two Grammy Awards for her music, toured the world, and stole the hearts of millions of fans. However, it is only now that she has fulfilled her heart’s desire and fans are holding space for her latest dream come true.

Recommended Videos

Grande has become such a big pop star that people often forget her theater background. Her career began in 2008 when she was cast in the Broadway musical 13 as the cheerleader Charlotte, and she remains a theater kid at heart.

Throughout her career Ariana Grande has manifested a burning desire for a role in Wicked. She has been campaigning for it since she was young and met the original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, who played the character when the musical opened on Broadway in 2003. Since then, Wicked held an important part in her life, making her critically acclaimed performance the fulfilment of a lifetime ambition

Ariana Grande got to hold Glinda’s wand from 1939’s Wizard of Oz

Image via Universal Pictures

Wicked was a wonderful adaptation of the musical, and the best part of it is that Jon M. Chu wanted a practical set, so they designed everything for the musical. With such a long history behind the IP, it’s not impossible to understand the musical was under immense pressure.

Luckily, it succeeded. Since it premiered in theaters, it defied gravity with its magical reviews and became extremely popular. It has already won back its $145 million budget at the worldwide box office, and well already on its way to profit thanks to its $365.9 million so far, which sets the upcoming Part Two on a great path.

Ariana Grande was on The Drew Barrymore Show to keep promoting the musical, and there she was surprised with a stunning prop from the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz: Glinda’s wand, used by Billie Burke.

“I have something that’s extremely exciting and special,” Barrymore told Grande in a preview of her interview with Grande. “It was owned by the Smithsonian and now it’s owned in private hands. But for the purposes of our sit down, they loaned it to us. Bring out the original Glinda wand, please!”

The kind gesture brought Grande to tears, as it was clear she understood the honor. “Are you serious right now?” She jokingly got off the couch and started walking away with the prop, “Thank you, guys, it’s been fun. Bye!”

The wand they showed Ari was the original wand used in the costume test shooting but not the one that ended up in the classic film. In 2019, the wand sold for a jaw-dropping $400,000 at an auction. Fans were thrilled for Grande and are currently holding space for this beautiful moment.

“Oh i know this meant so so much to ari im sobbing,” reads one of the most popular comments. “Okay now THAT was reason to cry,” added another. Another quipped, “such a full circle moment im CRYING.”

Ariana Grande’s Glinda hasn’t been around for more, but this isn’t all we’ve seen of her. Wicked Part Two will premiere in November 2025 and, years and years from now, she will be hailed as one of the best Glinda ever, and this cute moment is a testament to her inextinguishable star power.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy