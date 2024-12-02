‘Her manifestation powers need to be studied’: Ariana Grande cast a spell to become Glinda in ‘Wicked,’ and it finally came true 13 years later

Many people were reserved about Ariana Grande getting the role of Glinda in Wicked because, let’s face it, she’s a pop star first. However, they forgot that she has a theater background and her longtime dedication to the role is blowing people’s minds.

Ariana Grande is widely “Popular” in the press for her role in the record-breaking, high-grossing Wicked adaptation, where she masterfully plays Glinda the Good Witch. However, the role is not a coincidence and Ariana has been manifesting this for a long time. Despite her superstar persona, Grande is a theater girl at heart and her biggest career dream was to star in Wicked, and she has something in common with her magical character because her power of manifestation is insane.

Ariana Grande’s magical campaign for Wicked has been going on for 20 years

Grande was perfectly cast in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked adaptation of the beloved Broadway show, which also stars the wonderful Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. After a press tour filled with vulnerable, emotional moments between the two women, who have bonded over their love for the source material and adopted method dressing for the entire promo, fans can’t get over how Grande’s connection to the character dates all the way back to her childhood.

The actress explained how she got a chance to meet the original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, when she was a child after winning an auction. She also got to perform a bit of “Popular” in front of Chenoweth. “I thought, ‘Well, you’re pretty good,” Chenoweth explained in a later interview.

Over the years, Grande’s connection to Glinda and Wicked only intensified. She sang “Popular” with Mika in 2012, and starred in a local production of The Wizard of Oz as Dorothy when young, a role she reprised in a 2012 episode of Nickelodeon’s Victorious.

13 years ago today, Ariana Grande tweeted about how playing Glinda in ‘WICKED’ would be her dream role. pic.twitter.com/lNIeas8Qi7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 1, 2024

13 years ago, she attended a production of Wicked at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles. She later went home and tweeted that Glinda was her “dream role.”

“Loved seeing Wicked again… amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole.”

Throughout the 2010s, she kept throwing it out there in the universe that she wanted to be a part of Wicked. In another resurfaced YouTube clip from 2013, Grande told KiddNation that she would love to play “Glinda, for sure.”

The role didn’t fall on her lap, though, despite her larger-than-life popularity and the fact that she has proven her singing skills for over a decade as a pop star. Ariana Grande, as well as the rest of the cast had to audition, and Grande explained that she prepared for the audition with singing and acting lessons “every day,” just to get the opportunity to audition. She had three auditions before Chu decided she was the perfect person.

The tearful cast announcement became viral, as Grande said, “I love her so much, I’m going to take such good care of her.” So she did, and stole everyone’s hearts with her dedication and immense talent, becoming the perfect Glinda, especially when looking at how this role was written in the stars for her.

