‘So glad he got that revenge’: The first ‘Wicked’ fan to hold space for the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ was actually on ‘Glee’

Blink twice, and you’ll miss all the hilarity social media has to offer. To catch you up to speed, this past week, Wicked fans have been equally confused and amused by the concept of “holding space” with the lyrics of “Defying Gravity.” Nobody really knows what it means, but we’re all going ahead with it!

Recommended Videos

But long before the viral interview took place, in the noisy halls of Glee’s McKinley High, one queer kid definitely took the lyrics of the Broadway anthem and held space with them. That’s none other than Chris Colfer’s Golden Globe-winning character, Kurt Hummel. So while we’re all chuckling at the viral phrase, let’s take a step back and pay homage to someone who actually embodied that sentiment way before it became meme material. The Glee star was arguably one the first superfans to hold space for the powerhouse anthem, and his journey with “Defying Gravity” has a backstory that’s as inspiring as the song itself.

“Defying Gravity”’s OG super-fan

thinking about how when chris colfer was in high school he wanted to sing defying gravity at a talent show but they wouldn’t let him, so he got his revenge by singing it on glee. that’s the epitome of holding space with the lyrics of defying gravity and feeling power in it pic.twitter.com/f6Aqr7p38Q — say :)(: (@kgleeb) November 26, 2024

Long before Ariana and Cynthia brought Wicked to the big screen, Glee’s Kurt Hummel and Rachel Berry were, arguably, the closest we had to superfans holding space with that song. But it’s much deeper than that, too.

Flashback to Colfer’s high school days, he shared with Vulture that he desperately wanted to perform “Defying Gravity” at a talent show multiple times. However, the powers that be had a little issue with him performing the song and ultimately the school denied him the opportunity. So, like the future star he was destined to be, he took that rejection in stride, or maybe stored it for later. And as an X user put it, we’re all “so happy he got that revenge!“

Enter Glee, the show that would catapult him into stardom and give him the ultimate chance for revenge. In season 1, Kurt Hummel intentionally botched the high note at the end of “Defying Gravity,” which he sang with Rachel. He did this to spare his dad further harassment as a result of his sexuality. But eventually, he returned in season 5 to effortlessly knock it out of the park. And let’s be honest, Kurt totally nailed that high note. His stunning renditions not only showcased his vocal chops, but also introduced a generation of viewers to Wicked. For many, Chris and Rachel’s initial performance was their first introduction to the Broadway classic, solidifying his status as one of the musical’s most influential fans. Talk about a cultural reset.

So, yeah, back to holding space, or whatever

Now, as fans revisit “Defying Gravity” thanks to the Wicked press tour memes, many are realizing that Chris Colfer might just be the OG fan who “held space” for the song in the public eye. They are all celebrating Colfer as the original trailblazer who embraced the song’s message of empowerment. He took the rejections from his school and turned them into a triumphant moment for both himself, as an actor, and for his character. So while Cynthia and Ariana may be crying their hearts out on the press circuit, let’s take a moment to give Chris his flowers. He truly understood the power of “Defying Gravity” long before it became a meme.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy