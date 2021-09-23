The Secret Life Of Pets Writer Wants An Animal Version Of Watchmen

On the surface, DC League of Super-Pets doesn’t sound like the kind of project worth getting excited about. Fans of the comic book company’s feature film output have spent years lobbying for the SnyderVerse, Henry Cavill, a Ben Affleck Batman movie and more, so a kid-friendly animation about a team of animal superheroes wouldn’t appear to stoke much interest on the surface.

However, that all changed when the voice cast was announced. Dwayne Johnson will headline the ensemble as Krypto the Superdog and produce through his Seven Bucks banner, while his regular co-star Kevin Hart signed on as Ace the Bat-Hound. On top of that, Marc Maron will play Lex Luthor, along with undisclosed roles for John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil and Keanu Reeves.

If DC League of Super-Pets hits big, could we be looking at another shared universe, this time focusing anthropomorphized crimefighters? Well, screenwriter Brian Lynch certainly hopes so, after pitching the studio with his idea for an all-animal version of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ seminal Watchmen.

Hey @DCComics can I do WATCHMEN PETS — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) September 21, 2021

The Puss in Boots and The Secret Life of Pets scribe touted Nite Owl as a cockatiel dressed like an owl, Dr. Manhattan as a blue cat that lives on the Moon and Rorschach as a dalmatian with spots that change dependent on his temperament. While it’s obviously tongue-in-cheek, and would probably piss Moore off than any other adaptation of his work so far, a pet-centric spin on Watchmen sounds so wild and out-there that we’d kind of like to see it happen.