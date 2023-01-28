The sequel to a series that was already a reboot of a movie that got a sequel and a series breaks records on streaming

The well of creativity has been running dry in Hollywood for a long time now, but there aren’t many properties out there that sum up the way just about anything can be reinvented better than the expanded Teen Wolf franchise.

Michael J. Fox’s classic 1985 high school comedy was a major box office success, but the sequel starring Jason Bateman ranks as one of the worst movies ever made, and it deservedly cratered in theaters. In between, though, there was a short-lived animated series that ran for a brief 21 episodes, before the property was put on ice for almost a quarter of a century.

via Paramount Plus

Taking its cues from True Blood, Teen Wolf was reborn as an atmospheric gothic teen drama that gathered a sizeable fandom during its initial six-season run, with the landmark 100th episode bringing the show to a close in September of 2017. Naturally, sequel or revival talks continued on, which ultimately brought us to Teen Wolf: The Movie, which debuted on Paramount Plus this past Thursday.

It hasn’t been greeted with open arms by either longtime viewers or critics, but the feature-length sequel to the episodic favorite has nonetheless been busting blocks on-demand. Per FlixPatrol, not only is Teen Wolf: The Movie the number one most-watched film among subscribers in the United States, but it’s also set a record on its home platform.

According to The Wrap, the return to Beacon Hills has also set a benchmark for scoring the highest opening day viewership in Paramount Plus history, showing that Teen Wolf remains as enduringly popular as ever, even if it is essentially the sequel to a TV series that was the reboot of a movie that already got a sequel and a TV series.