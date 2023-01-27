5 ways ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ ruins the legacy of the series forever

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie.

After six years away from the public, MTV’s Teen Wolf received an unexpected — let’s say, unsolicited — revival in movie format. A day after its release, the Paramount Plus film immediately garnered a panoply of critics, even if amidst an unmatched nostalgia that only comes from a teen’s guilty pleasure. Teen Wolf: The Movie, did not match expectations. As a matter of fact, it downright lowered the expectations derived from cynicism spearheaded by the less-than-impressed fandom.

The movie announcement immediately received a skeptical response due to the absences of Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho as Stiles and Kira, respectively. Even those who were once looking forward to seeing the pack back together were left wondering exactly how the story would go on without two major characters. In an almost ominous prediction, the movie did end up being as much of a disappointment as many expected, breaking down many of the storylines from the series, almost nonsensically. These are just some of the instances when Teen Wolf: The Movie completely jeopardized all that the series created for six seasons.

Allison was suddenly resurrected, and somehow stayed alive

via Paramount Plus

Those who persevered through all six seasons of Teen Wolf may recall Allison’s death in the third season, and its importance in the story. In an emotional goodbye, Allison died in Scott’s arms, proclaiming him as her first and last love. Although the show lasted for two more seasons, the possibility of Allison’s return was never on the table — well, until now.

Even though the film is set 16 years after the events of the series, miraculously, not only is Allison resurrected, but she also returns the same age as the rest of her peers. Apparently, the decayed body aged just like a human would — no one can refute the power of love, after all. In case her resurrection wasn’t enough, Allison also remained alive, against all odds. Talk about luck.

Scallison is endgame, for some reason.

Photo via MTV

On a similar note, against all odds, Scott and Allison just needed their happy ending. In spite of all the love triangles and mixing and matching with Isaac on the show, Allison still ended up dying without being together with either of her love interests. Somehow, the creator, Jeff David, wanted “Scallison” to be endgame at all costs, and so they were.

Considering Scott and Allison were two of the main characters in the series, it comes off as no surprise that they were still one of the most popular couples among fans. With Allison’s passing, all hope was lost — until it wasn’t. Their happy ending turned out just awkwardly placed, as there was almost no reason for Allison’s return altogether. As Eli loses his father Derek (we’ll get there), and Lydia recalls her ex-boyfriend, at least some fans can find comfort in Scott finally having a second chance with Allison — even if it doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Malia and Parrish went from strangers to lovers out of nowhere.

via Paramount Plus

Speaking of nonsensical relationships, Malia and Parrish apparently became a couple. Although neither character had ever interacted on the show before, suddenly, they both were madly — and explicitly — in love. Clearly not afraid to show their newfound relationship, this sudden couple is definitely proving that everyone should leave their comfort bubble once in a while.

In case fans might have forgotten, here’s a short recap: Malia and Stiles dated. Lydia and Parrish dated. Now Malia and Parrish, who never once talked, are dating, while Stiles and Lydia who were dating, are suddenly broken up. If that seems confusing, that’s because it is. Not only is Parrish older than most of the pack — including Malia and Lydia — but he just seems to find partners among the same group of people, even after 16 years. Time to find new, age-appropriate friends.

Stiles and Lydia broke up

via Paramount Plus

One of the most surprising revelations, shattering the hearts of fans all across the globe, was Stiles and Lydia’s sudden breakup. Despite pining for six years, with their relationship only becoming official in the last season, this incredibly popular couple, whose favoritism is on par with that of Scott and Allison, broke up out of thin air.

This call in the plot proved to be a particularly-criticized decision from the creator’s end. As fans cleverly pointed out, Stiles spent years trying to keep Lydia safe, as his best friend and as his lover. He was thoroughly in love with her, willing to do quite literally everything to be together. This incessant declaration of love was cut short because Lydia had a dream in which Stiles would die if she got in the car with him. Not going in the car wasn’t a possibility, and for this reason, they had to end their relationship. Makes sense.

Derek has a kid. Also, Derek dies.

via Paramount Plus

Also joining the pack in this new adventure was Derek. Only, he wasn’t alone. Off-screen, the Beta wolf was the father to Eli, who was undergoing his own wolf transformation over the course of the movie. While Eli’s mom’s identity is still unknown, Derek was very clearly a devoted father, who put his son’s safety first and foremost. If losing his entire family in a fire taught him one thing, is to cherish the family he still has left.

Even though Eli also allegedly came out of nowhere, that wasn’t even the main issue. During the fight with Nogitsune, Parrish had to use hellfire to defeat the beast, meaning someone would have to hold it still and die in the process. While it could’ve been Scott or Allison who was living on borrowed time, Derek decided to sacrifice himself — in spite of having a child and much more to lose than any of the other members of the pack. Why he chose to die a painful death in a fire, right in front of his 16-year-old, we may never know. But at least Scott and Allison are now together and have a surrogate traumatized teenager under their care.

While there is plenty to be dissected when it comes to this whirlwind fest of questionable calls and storylines, Teen Wolf: The Movie definitely did bring plenty of topics for discussion among the fans. Sure, perhaps most of them aren’t positive notes, but at least the film’s existence served a very obvious purpose: to fill the nostalgic hole left in our hearts from this trailblazing werewolf show.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is available to stream on Paramount Plus.