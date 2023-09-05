The sequel to one of Netflix’s biggest-ever blockbusters initially listed as a 2023 release almost definitely not dropping before the end of the year

Netflix’s desire to build as many in-house franchises as possible always put The Old Guard in good stead of launching a multi-film series, but the downside is that subscribers have been waiting for what feels like forever to find out any details regarding the follow-up to the comic book smash hit.

After debuting in the summer of 2020, the Charlize Theron-fronted actioner quickly established itself as one of the streaming service’s most-watched original movies of all-time, with a second installment plunged into active development as quickly as possible with some behind the scenes changes made along the way.

via Netflix

Victoria Mahoney stepped in to direct The Old Guard 2, and principal photography wrapped back in September of 2022. At this year’s Upfronts, Netflix listed it among the exclusive titles set to debut before the end of 2023, but not only has there been no sign of any official images never mind a trailer, it was also omitted from the fall schedule.

Naturally, it could be getting kept up the company’s sleeve as a late-year blockbuster, but the more likely scenario is that we won’t be seeing the rogue band of immortal warriors back to doing what they do best until next summer.

Not only is the slate looking pretty jam-packed as it is up until Dec. 31, but there’s just something about The Old Guard 2 that makes it fit more as a summer film than a winter one, never mind the fact its predecessor racked up major viewing figures upon debuting in July.