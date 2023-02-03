The single most divisive blockbuster of the 21st Century sharpens its knives for a streaming resurgence

If you’re ever stuck making small talk with somebody you think might be a Star Wars fan, then the easiest way to open up a can of conversational worms would be to ask for their thoughts on The Last Jedi, which has a strong case for being the single most polarizing blockbuster of the 21st Century.

Critics were suitably won over by Rian Johnson’s reinvention of the mythos, to the tune of a stellar 91 percent approval rating tallied from almost 500 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. On the other side of the coin, upwards of 100,000 users have chipped away at Episode VIII‘s audience average, bringing it right down to a measly 42 percent.

Image via Lucasfilm / Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Depending on who you ask, then, it’s either one of the best or worst Star Wars flicks there’s ever been, but $1.3 billion at the box office indicates that a huge number of people paid for a ticket to see it at least once. Then again, takings dropped by $800 million compared to predecessor The Force Awakens, so it evidently alienated a lot of folks, too.

There are those who’ll defend it to the hilt as a masterpiece, while there’s easily just as many – if not more – who find their blood boiling at the mere mention of The Last Jedi. Either way, it’s shown plenty of staying power when it comes to the cultural conversation, and that’s now been extended to streaming.

As per FlixPatrol, the middle chapter in the altogether opinion-splitting sequel trilogy has carved out a spot on the iTunes global rankings. Of course, that means people aren’t even watching it on Disney Plus,which only adds more fuel to the fire.