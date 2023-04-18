The singular horror scene that absolutely terrified audiences might be 12 years old, but it’s just as scary as ever

There are particular instances in horror films where a singular scene is embedded in the minds of petrified moviegoers for the rest of their lives. It feels a bit dramatic, sure, but when you’ve got situations like the Final Destination franchise, where a ladder mysteriously “slips” and shatters someone’s cornea, then it’s easy to understand why horror fanatics grit their teeth in the theater. One specific scene, however, went beyond our wildest imaginations and caused a parade of sleepless nights and the need to constantly check over our shoulders at every turn.

The particular scene in question occurs in James Wan’s Insidious, which officially released in theaters back in 2011, making the scene over 12 years old. And with the franchise’s fifth chapter, Insidious: The Red Door, expected to haunt cinemas this summer, fans have taken to Twitter to congregate about a heart-stopping scene that successfully terrified a generation of genre fans.

Everybody remembers where they were when watching this for the first time pic.twitter.com/L93bdakDcz — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) April 18, 2023

Without a doubt, the aforementioned scene, which showcases the film’s villain Lipstick-Face Demon scaring protagonist Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson), is a solitary horror scene that will live in our brains forever. Even in the replies, fellow Twitter users and horror hounds described letting out an audible gasp in theaters while others recounted that they had nightmares for weeks.

Then again, with Wan planted firmly in the director’s chair, it hardly comes as a surprise that the Insidious franchise collectively featured some of the scariest scenes in horror movie history. That being said, we’ll have to see what new scenes absolutely terrify us when Insidious: The Red Door arrives in theaters on July 7.