Keeping any footage from the movie under lock and key for so long was a risky strategy from Sony/Marvel, but it appears to have paid off, at least with hardcore fans. Hype is through the roof for Spider-Man: No Way Home, thanks to the fandom letting their imaginations run wild based on the reports and rumors that have been swirling around the threequel for the past year. Though it has yet to be officially confirmed, NWH is widely expected to feature the cinematic debut of the Sinister Six.

And this epic artwork imagines how Spidey’s faceoff against the villain team could go down. Well, if this art is anywhere close to the movie, it won’t go his way. From digital artist Boss Logic, the piece depicts Tom Holland’s web-slinger caught in the mechanical limbs of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), while the other five members of the group lurk in the background. BossLogic’s pitch for the team is Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Vulture (Michael Keaton), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), and Morbius (Jared Leto). Check it out below:

The Sinister Six Rise In Epic Spider-Man: No Way Home Artwork 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So far, the only two villains confirmed for the film are Molina and Foxx, and even then their casting leaked out before it was supposed to. Willem Dafoe has likewise all but said he’s back as Norman Osborn. This has led to speculation that the other three members of the Six will be legacy villains who fought Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield, too. Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Rhino (Paul Giamatti) are common suggestions.

Morbius will make his debut in next March’s Morbius, which will also feature Vulture. Mysterio’s likely not dead, either. So these villains will definitely have a future in the franchise, even if they don’t end up appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the trailer dropping very soon, prepare to finally get a look at what promises to be the wallcrawler’s toughest challenge yet ahead of its arrival in theaters on December 17th.