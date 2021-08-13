Willem Dafoe Addresses Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was confirmed to revolve around the multiverse after Jamie Foxx was announced to be returning as The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro, almost every name to have played a major part in any web-slinging blockbuster has been touted for a potential cameo, and the talent in question have tended to give varying answers when asked about it.

Dane DeHaan categorically denied that he’d be joining Foxx in making a comeback, Andrew Garfield went to great lengths to explain why he wasn’t going to be suiting back up again and Emma Stone also poured cold water on the speculation, while Alfred Molina came right out and said he would definitely be back as Spider-Man 2‘s Doctor Octopus and even offered up some plot details, much to the thinly-veiled irritance of Kevin Feige.

Throughout it all, Willem Dafoe has been heavily touted for not just an appearance as Normal Osborn, but as No Way Home‘s big bad that creates and leads a multiversal Sinister Six to do battle against Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Garfield’s Peter Parkers. In a new interview, the actor was asked if audiences were going to see him in the movie, and you can check out his response below.

“I got lots of stuff happening now. And, you know, I always feel like when a film comes out, that’s when it’s time to talk about it.”

That’s not quite a ‘yes’, but it’s hardly a firm ‘no’ either. Whenever someone gives such a non-committal answer to a loaded question, people always tend to lean more towards the positive outcome, so this is going to do nothing in terms of dampening the chatter. Fans are still waiting for that trailer, though, which might be the first time Spider-Man: No Way Home finally sheds some light on who’s in and who’s out.