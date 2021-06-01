Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Title Reportedly Refers To The Villains

We’d known since the project was first announced that Tom Holland’s third solo outing as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man would have the word ‘home’ in the title, based on the suffixes to Homecoming and Far From Home. Plenty of potential monikers were speculated and theorized, with the stars of the movie themselves even getting in on the act with a spot of light trolling before it was officially revealed as No Way Home.

That came long after the announcement of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and the countless additional familiar faces that were rumored, so a lot of fans were under the impression that Peter Parker may find himself trapped in the multiverse battling against a raft of enemies from all across the Spider-Verse, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange factoring in by lending an assist to help the youngster save the day and ultimately safely return to his own reality.

However, a new rumor claims that No Way Home actually refers to the bad guys, who end up in the MCU’s main continuity with no way of getting back. As per the report, the Sinister Six will be comprised of Electro, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Paul Giamatti’s Rhino and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, with the latter taking charge of the nefarious sextet.

The good news is that there are only a little over five months left until we find out for sure what’ll happen when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters, but it’s certainly one of the more plausible lines of inquiry we’ve heard. Now we just have to wait and see what becomes of all the Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire talk.