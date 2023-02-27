The smartest ‘Fantastic Four’ take you’ll ever hear outlines why John Krasinski has to be the MCU’s Reed Richards

At this point, it’s easier to list the Hollywood A-listers who haven’t been linked to the role of Reed Richards in the MCU than those that have, as Marvel’s refusal to make the Fantastic Four casting official has led to endless rumors about who could be our new Mr. Fantastic. Because of this, few seem to think that the franchise’s first incarnation of the character, Doctor Strange 2‘s John Krasinski, could actually return to the role. Although this intelligent hot take might convince why he should.

In a Reddit thread discussing a new (and now deleted) bit of info claiming that Krasinski was actually almost set to star in FF until negotiations with the studio broke down, fans had various reactions. But one of the top-voted comments saw one fan outline why they think Marvel needs to do all it can to get him back.

As user Colton826 shared, the MCU has always been terrific at linking back to past Easter Eggs and moments in ways that, whether it’s true or not, gives the appearance that it’s all been planned from the off. This fan’s dream is that Krasinski playing Earth-616’s Reed, in addition to his 838 variant, will make Multiverse of Madness a much more integral part of the overall franchise tapestry in retrospect. If Krasinski isn’t hired, however, his presence in the film will only go on to confuse and frustrate future viewers.

Various replies passionately concurred with the OP’s argument, with others agreeing that it only makes sense for Reed’s MCU variants to look alike, given that the rest of 838’s Illuminati was made up of familiar faces.

Consistency is key.

This is another great concept and one that would make Krasinski’s return so much cooler — us meeting Reed first through his ill-fated variant would be a pleasing parallel to his own villainous descendant, Kang the Conqueror.

Matt Shakman, if you’re reading this, you know what to do. Fantastic Four is scheduled for release on Feb. 14, 2025.