The smuggest scene in the ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy still has fans pitying an iconic villain

There aren’t many fandoms out there that possess as stone-cold a front as that of Star Wars. Indeed, coming to an agreement on anything encompassing George Lucas’ premier space opera seems like treason of the highest order at times, and anyone who’s touched the internet has probably seen just how ruthless some of these debates can get.

And few punches get pulled for the prequel trilogy especially, often being credited as the era that killed the franchise while somehow receiving a fair shake of love at the same time.

But there is one part of the prequel trilogy that seems to have sculpted a soft spot in the hearts of all opinions, and that part is Count Dooku, specifically the moments leading up to his death, which were plagued by vocal reminders of Palpatine’s heinous betrayal. It was surprising to see this much sympathy for an intergalactic terrorist, but r/StarWars has produced far stranger.

His death in Revenge of the Sith at the hands of Anakin was brutal on its own, but one user pointed out that the film’s novelization compounds Dooku’s final moments to a whole new tier of bemoaning.

It may have been obvious that Christopher Lee was to thank for this moment, but another responder reminded us just how much of a hand he had in making it happen.

Although, perhaps Dooku loses a bit of sympathy for being surprised at a Sith Lord indulging in treachery.

Indeed, the prequel trilogy boasts one of the most devastating kills in the canon, even more so considering the path that Anakin would go on to take over the course of his life. Perhaps that’s the real tragedy of the whole thing, but you still can’t help but feel for the man who was on the receiving end of it.