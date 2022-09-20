The ‘Star Wars’ prequels weren’t exactly well-written, but fans give one line a round of applause

George Lucas’ screenwriting abilities have been dragged over hot coals for 45 years, and many of the accusations aren’t entirely without merit. While the Star Wars creator is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats when it comes to sheer imagination and world-building, his actual penchant for dialogue leaves a lot to be desired.

In the bearded legend’s defense, he didn’t have anything to do with “somehow Palpatine has returned”, but the prequel trilogy does have plenty of leaden exchanges peppered throughout. In fact, so many lines from The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith have gone on to become memes in their own right, but fans are doing the exact opposite for once in what has to mark a surprising change of pace that doesn’t come around all that often.

Say what you will about Lucas’ penmanship, then, the fact a Reddit thread signing out a Revenge of the Sith soundbite has racked up in excess of 1200 comments since going live underlines just much supporters of a galaxy far, far away are in agreement.

It’s stating the obvious to say that Episode III is regarded as the best of the prequels (and with good reason), and it’s the closest Lucas came to firing on all cylinders to recapture the magic that defined A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. As strange as it is to hear the dialogue in a Star Wars blockbuster being praised, it perfectly encapsulates the mood of not just Padme and her citizens, but the shifting sentiment across the entire galaxy as Palpatine begins to assume control.