The statistically proven best-reviewed movie in history forages on the Netflix Top 10

The discourse surrounding the importance (or lack thereof) of Rotten Tomatoes scores has reignited in the wake of Thor: Love and Thunder‘s underwhelming start lighting a fire under the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, but that doesn’t do a damn thing to detract from the universal acclaim directed towards 2018 drama Leave No Trace.

Co-written and directed by Debra Granik, the unassuming independent feature can categorically be called the single best-reviewed film in the aggregation site’s history. Plenty of titles have managed to secure the coveted 100 percent rating on RT, but Leave No Trace has managed to maintain that distinction with a whopping 249 positive reviews in the bag, more than any other movie to have scored top marks.

Scott Green/Sundance Institute

That’s nothing short of incredible, and Netflix users are now discovering the many charms of Leave No Trace for themselves after it rocketed into the Top 10 most-watched list in the United States, where it can currently be found occupying sixth spot in platform’s largest market, per FlixPatrol.

The reliably excellent duo of Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie star as PTSD-stricken Iraq veteran Will and his daughter Tom, who went off the grid to live in isolation inside a sprawling public park located outside of Portland. Once they’re spotted by a passerby, though, the unbreakable bond between the pair threatens to become severed forever.

Leave No Trace is a phenomenal piece of work, and while it might not be the best film in the history of cinema, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve the benchmark-setting praise that it got.